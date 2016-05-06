SOCAR attends international oil exhibition in Tehran

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is attending the 21st edition of International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran.

Report was told in the SOCAR, the company is represented by head office, senior officials of the "Neftqazelmitədqiqatlayihə' Institute and SOCAR's representative office in Iran.

Over 1 000 local companies and 850 foreign companies from 40 countries have joined this year's international exhibition.

At the opening ceremony on May 5, Iranian oil minister and President of the National Oil Company (NIOC) Roknodin Javadi said that the participation of foreign companies in this international exhibition increased in comparison with previous years, some companies and countries participated in this event for the first time.

The exhibition will last up to May 8, 2016.