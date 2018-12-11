SOCAR supplies 13,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Ukrainian Defense Ministry this year

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has purchased 13,050 tonnes of jet fuel from SOCAR Ukraine, a subsidiary of SOCAR in this country, Report informs citing Ukrainian media.

In general, Ukraine has purchased 57,280 tonnes of jet fuel this year for 1.7 billion hryvnias (UAH).

The biggest supplier for the ministry was OKKO, which delivered 21,020 tonnes of fuel. OKKO was followed by Torum (16,210 toonnes), SOCAR (13,050 tonnes) and WOG (6,900 tonnes).

Thus, SOCAR Ukraine is the third biggest supplier of jet fuel to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to the outcomes of 2017, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry signed a contract for supply of 42,000 tonnes of jet fuel in total and the main supplier is Trade Commodity.

On November 5, SOCAR Ukraine and Ukrainian Defense Ministry signed an agreement on the supply of 1,100 tonnes of jet fuel. The ministry has today announced a tender to purchase extra 10,283,000 tonnes of jet fuel. The tender consists of two lots and the supply should be carried out within 60 days after signing of the contract - by March 26, 2019.