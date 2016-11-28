SOCAR Summer School 2016 winners visited Turkey

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the teams won the ‘SOCAR Summer School 2016’ project, organized by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Human Resources Department, have visited Turkey on November 21-27.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the winners visited one of leading organizations of Petkim Petrokimya A.Ş. (Petkim), located in Aliaga province of Izmir city, to get acquainted with international investment projects. Head of SOCAR Turkey Holding’s Human Recourses Department Dinar Mammadova welcomed the team. Petkim CEO Anar Mammadov informed visitors on reconstruction and modernization works conducted on production sites and future projects.

Winners of ‘SOCAR Summer School 2016’ Asgar Valiyev, Agshin Babayev, Baba Hamzayev, Shahin Ibrahimov, Heydar Hajafov and Aysel Gadimaliyeva told that they got positive impressions from the trip. Finally, the team members were presented special certificates, and they posed for photo.