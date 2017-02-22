SOCAR successfully completes event within International Petroleum Week in London

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ London hosts the International Petroleum Week with organizational support of the British Energy Institute.

Report informs, the event brings together delegates from more than 50 countries. Challenges and opportunities, supply and demand in the energy market, price change, issues on purchase and sale of oil and gas and petrochemical are discussed within three days of conferences, round tables and breaks.

Attending the event, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been organizing an event for 6 years in the framework of the International Petroleum Week. Main purpose of organization of the event by SOCAR is further diversification of international business relations of Azerbaijan as well development of international business relations. Also, the event aimed to provide information on the works carried out by the company and find new partners. The event also attended by the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Great Britain and local Diaspora representatives.

Notably, on the first day of the International Petroleum Week, adjustment of industry to the future, energy supply, future of oil economy, meeting the world's energy needs, the future of Asia's energy demand, oil and gas prices and other issues were discussed.