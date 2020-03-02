SOCAR strengthens bilateral relations with Belneftekhim - PHOTO

"Belarus is interested in concluding a long-term contract for the supply of Azerbaijani oil," Prime Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas said today at a meeting with President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.





"We are planning to process this oil at the Mozyr Oil Refinery using the Odessa-Brody-Mozyr pipeline. I think SOCAR will also be interested in such cooperation," Rumas said.

The Prime Minister reminded that Belarus and SOCAR had been working in the oil market for a long time. Belarus purchased oil from this company in 2011 and 2016, while the Azerbaijani side buys oil products from Belarus.

"It's no secret that Belarus is working to diversify its oil supplies. We have previously purchased all the oil from the Russian Federation. However, as the tax maneuver remains in force until 2024, the oil will be market-based for Belarus.

"Of course, for now, it is impossible to talk about the energy security of Belarus without alternative oil supplies," he said.

"For this reason, we seek to find reliable partners to sign long-term agreements in this sphere. Practice shows that SOCAR can be such a reliable partner," the Prime Minister said.

Rumas added SOCAR specialists are currently engaged in construction and installation works at the Mozyr Oil Refinery.

"I am pleased to say that the feedback from the management of Belneftekhim and the Mozyr Refinery is very positive. Indeed, your experts do this work very effectively," Rumas added.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that today's meeting will be the next step towards strengthening bilateral ties between SOCAR and Belneftekhim concern in the oil industry.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Lyashenko, who oversees the oil industry, and Chairman of the Belneftekhim concern Andrey Rybakov also attended the meeting.

The agency said that on March 5-6, SOCAR would send the first oil tanker from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus. The volume of oil shipment is nearly 85,000 tonnes. A second tanker of about 85,000 tonnes is to be sent from the Georgian port of Supsa on March 20.