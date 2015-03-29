SOCAR: State of dispensers checked, no deviations found

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ An investigation started in connection with the incident.State of dispensers checked, no deviations from the standards are found. Report was told by the Head of Information Technology department of SOCAR Petroleum Namiz Mamedov, commenting on the information about the deception of drivers at petrol stations (gas station) under the brand of SOCAR.

According to N. Mammadov, the Committee for Standardization also conducted testing at the gas station, located in Sabunchu district near the metro station Koroglu:

A few days before the incident, the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents also conducted testing at this gas station, and noted its conformity to standards.Issue in connection with the claim of the driverconsidered.Results of the investigation will be reported to the media.