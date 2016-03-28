SOCAR: State Committee for Standardization revealed no violations at gas stations

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents carried out checks at gas stations (petrol stations) of SOCAR Petroleum in connection with complaints that the counters at the stations are not working properly and the fuel tank is filled with fuel volume exceeding the real capacity of the tank. Report was told in the press service of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC: "No violations were found during inspections."

The company said two complaints that received earlier, were not confirmed: "We are investigating the issue involving themselves complainants, however, their claims were unfounded. We also invited employees of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents and conducted verification with their participation. However, no violations were found. One of the complainants claimed that the capacity of the fuel tank of his car is 65 liters. We emptied the tank at the gas station and again poured into the petrol. It was found that the capacity of the fuel tank is 80 liters", the company said.

The SOCAR Petroleum added that some of the media began to raise again this issue, although a complaint received last year: "Every three months, filling stations are checked with the participation of employees of the State Committee for Standardization. We have also carried out checks with the participation of the complainant and did not reveal any problems."

Notably, some media and social networks have posted the news that SOCAR Petroleum gas stations the tanks are filled with fuel in excess of the capacity of the tanks.