SOCAR starts selling 'Super' brand fuel in 7 filling stations

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account demand of the large customer mass for “Super” (Ai-98) brand fuel, it's sale has started yesterday only at SOCAR filling stations operating in seven different locations.

Report informs citing the SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.

It was stated that sale of this fuel grade is carried out at the following filling stations of SOCAR:

1.Right side of Baku-Airport Highway (near former Sabunchu circle);

2. Near Bibiheybat mosque (right side of highway);

3. 28th km of Baku-Guba highway (right side of highway);

4. Right side of Airport-Baku highway (near Baku Olympic Stadium);

5. Babak Avenue (to the city centre);

6. Ziya Bunyadov Avenue;

7. Nobel Avenue.

Notably, sale of 'Super' brand fuel in Azerbaijan is carried out only at the filling stations functioning under SOCAR brand. Price of this grade imported from abroad makes 1.50 AZN/liter and meets requirements of the Euro-5 ecological standards.