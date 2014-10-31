SOCAR starts seismic survey on the land area

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has launched a two-dimensional 2D seismic survey on the land area "Cheylahtarma-Nardaranahtarma". Report informs referring to SOCAR, seismic surveys carried out by production control department of Geophysics and Geology "Geophysical survey" commissioned by the order of the production association Azneft.

Works were carried out to specify the geological structure of the area, to determine the range of potential hydrocarbon deposits and studying petroleum potential of the area.

Provided services will determine the most appropriate direction for the exploration and drilling works.

"Cheylahtarma-Nardaranahtarma" is located in Gobustan Shemaha-bearing area.