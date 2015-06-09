SOCAR starts repair works at refinery

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started parallel repair works in four refinery plants named after Heydar Aliyev.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

According to the information compiled a list of repairs to be carried out on installations of primary oil refining, catalytic cracking, gradual coking and catalytic reforming, and defined terms of reference for their implementation.Tables of defects, works under the relevant project tasks have begun.During repairs, the staff of the Technical Control will check the technical condition of technological installations, in accordance with the table of installations will be performed on the mechanical, electrical and metrological works.

During the repair work the control over the observance of safety and environmental standards will strengthen, the risks of the operations will be determined in advance.The company said that renovation works will be completed on time.