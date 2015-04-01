 Top
    SOCAR starts funding it's share in TANAP project

    SOCAR and the Turkish company BOTAS have 88% stake in the project

    Baku.1 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) starts funding its own equity in the project Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

    Report informs referring to Cistran Finance, SOCAR and the Turkish company BOTAS have 88% stake in the project. BP intends to acquire the remaining 12% stake in the company.

    TANAP project should start in 2018 to deliver gas to Turkey, and in 2020 - to supply gas to European consumers.

    Companies Sicim-Yuksel-Akkord Adi Ortakligi, Tefken Insaat ve Tesisat AS and Fernas Insaat A.S were selected for the construction of the pipeline.

