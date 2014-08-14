SOCAR starts drilling new well in the onshore field

Baku. August 14. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started drilling a new well on the “Saadan” onshore field, Report informs. According to the information given by SOCAR, the project depth of the well is 1,400 meters. The drilling will continue until the Maikop formation.

The work is carried out by the Trust of complex drilling works of SOCAR. The daily oil output is expected to reach 4 tons.The "Saadan" field is located in the Caspian-Guba petroleum district.

Exploration of the area began in 1939 on the basis of detailed geological mapping, and commercial oil and gas Maikop was first established in 1942.

There has been discovered a number of oil fields in the areas total length of over 50 km, as "Chandagar-Zorat", "Siazan-Nardaran", "Saadan", "Amirkhanli", "Caps" and "Zeyva".