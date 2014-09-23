SOCAR starts drilling new well in the field "Garadagh"

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started drilling a new well in the field "Garadagh" used as an underground gas storage facility.

Report informs, referring to SOCAR, depth of the well #482 is 3350 meters. After commissioning the well will be pumping daily 80 thousand cubic meters of gas.

Well drilling is carried out by order of the Office of underground gas storage tanks. Azerbaijan has two underground gas storages - "Galmaz" and "Garadagh".

UGS 'Galmaz "is 75 km south-east of Baku, was put into operation in 1955. UGS "Garadagh", launched in 1954 and located 25 kilometers south-east of Baku.