SOCAR starts to use new pumps on offshore platforms

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Replacement of pumps that completed their service life with OHH 6-4x6-16 pumps of company Sulzer carried out on deep-sea platform No.4, operated by NGDU " May 28" of "Azneft" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, these pumps are designed for trouble-free transportation of crude oil produced at oil-gathering park "Oil Rocks".

New centrifugal type pumps are characterized by automatic adjustment of a number of cycles.

A similar system is used for the first time in "Azneft" PU.

Works on the use of Sulzer Pumps also continue on other platforms", the information says.