SOCAR sold 1.4 mln tons of gasoline in domestic market last year

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ 4,216,700 tons of oil products were sold in domestic market of Azerbaijan from September 2016 to September 2017.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice President for Refining David Mammadov stated in the article published by the Iki Sahil newspaper's special edition dedicated to the Day of Oilmen.

He noted that 1,403,5 thsd tons of petrol, 573,5 thsd tons of jet fuel, 1 221,9 thsd tons of diesel fuel and 1,017,800 tons of liquid gas, bitumen, stove mazut and so on. The products were sold in domestic market.

In addition, 1 206.1 thsd tons of oil products were exported to different countries, of which 70,000 tons were jet fuel, 660.6 thsd tons of diesel fuel, 214.1 thsd tons of oil coke and 261.4 thsd tons of other products. Thus, 78% of oil products produced in the processing plants of refinery complex were directed to meet country's domestic needs and just 22% exported abroad.

According to him, the oil processing depth indicator was equal to 91.5%.