​SOCAR signs a contract with Austrian company

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and an Austrian company Poerner signed an agreement on the bitumen plant in the head office of SOCAR.

Report informs, according to the press service of SOCAR, President of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, and the company's representatives, took part on this ceremony along with Poerner CEO Andreas Poerner and Sales Director, Wolfgang Heger.

Speaking at the event, President of SOCAR informed that in the framework of the reconstruction and modernization of the plant named after Heydar Aliyev, the plant is expected will produce high-quality oil and it is planned to increase annual production capacity in a short time frame and that meet the Euro 5 emission standards.