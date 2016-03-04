SOCAR signs 4 documents on gas supplies to Georgia

Tbilisi. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR signed 4 documents on gas supplies to Georgia.

Report informs, the first document is on amendments to the gas contract and was signed by President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, General Director of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation David Tvalabeishvili, director of "SOCAR Gas Export-Import" LLC Zaur Guliyev.

The second document regarding changes in the gas purchase agreement was signed by SOCAR President and General Director of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation.The document on the implementation of the commitments of the "Warranty Commitment" was also signed.

Act on the transfer of rights was signed by Rovnag Abdullayev, Director of "SOCAR Georgia Gas" LLC Azer Mammadov and Director General of Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation.

Purchase and sale agreement between SOCAR and "SOCAR Georgia Gas" LLC was signed by Rovnag Abdullayev and director of "SOCAR Georgia Gas" LLC Azer Mammadov.