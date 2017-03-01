SOCAR sharply increased exports from Supsa port

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) during January-February has exported 525 382 tons of oil from the port of Supsa (Black Sea, Georgia).

Report was told in the company, it is 24% more compared with the corresponding period last year.

349 272 tons of crude oil exported from Supsa accounted for February. The volume of exports in February this year increased by 2 times compared to the same month last year.

Notably, indices of the crude oil exported by SOCAR reflect volume of crude oil both of the Azerbaijani state and company itself.

Crude oil exported to port of Supsa via the Baku-Supsa pipeline. The pipeline was commissioned on April 17, 1999. Capacity of the pipeline is about 7 mln tons per year (140 thousand barrels per day). Operator of the pipeline is BP.