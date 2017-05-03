SOCAR sharply increased drilling operations

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has carried out drilling operations of length 13 983 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 12 210 meters of these works refer to operation, 1 773 exploration.

In total, in January-April 2017, SOCAR carried out drilling operations of length 49 596 m (except joint ventures and operating companies), 3 977 meters of which – operational, 45 619 meters - exploration works.

Drilling works in April was 2.5 times more than in previous year, while volume of drilling works in first quarter of 2017 was 55% more compared to the same period last year.

In April 2017, construction of 6 wells completed and handed over to miners. Notably, 23 new wells were handed over in 2017.