​SOCAR sends first oil tanker to Belarus

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has sent the first tanker of 90,000 tons of oil to Belarus through Turkey's Ceyhan port, Deputy Chief of SOCAR's Public Relations and Events Department Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report.

According to him, the second tanker of nearly 85,000 tons of oil is to be sent by March 20.

According to Belneftekhim Spokesman Alexander Tishchenko, SOCAR would transport two tankers of oil to the port in Odessa. The total volume of oil supplies to Belarus is expected at 160,000 tons.

Azerbaijani oil will be delivered from Ukraine to the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.