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    SOCAR's STAR refinery boosts petroleum coke output by 22.6% in September

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 16:52
    SOCAR's STAR refinery boosts petroleum coke output by 22.6% in September

    The STAR refinery, owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Türkiye, produced more than 74,139 tonnes of petroleum coke in September 2026.

    Report informs, citing Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), that output rose by 13,688 tonnes, or 22.6%, from September 2025.

    Refineries across Türkiye produced more than 149,704 tonnes of petroleum coke in September, up 27,307 tonnes, or 22.3%, year on year.

    The foundation for the STAR refinery was laid on October 5, 2011. The refinery opened on October 19, 2018, and began operating at full capacity in September 2019.

    The plant can process 13 million tonnes of crude oil annually, including Urals, Azeri Light and Kirkuk grades. Its main products include diesel (4.8 million tonnes), jet fuel, naphtha (1.6 million tonnes), liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylenes and petroleum coke.

    STAR was the first project in Türkiye to receive a Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) petroleum coke STAR refinery
    STAR NEZ Türkiyədə neft koksu istehsalını 23 %-ə yaxın artırıb
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