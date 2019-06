SOCAR’s share in Turkey’s gas market will reach 7% following the acquisition of Bursagaz and Kayserigaz, Report informs citing SOCAR Turkey Energy.

According to the statement, SOCAR sold 6 billion cubic meters in 2013-2018 via SOCAR Gaz.

SOCAR Gaz holds 2.5% in Turkey’s market.

Annual gas consumption of SOCAR Turkey’s enterprises is about 1.5 billion cubic meters. This figure will be increased with new projects: ‘’