SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department remains leader among state-owned non-oil exporters

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) tops the list of state enterprises participating in export operations on non-oil sector, Report informs.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, top ten non-state-owned companies on non-oil sector include Azerbaijan-based representative of Azerbaijan International Mining Company, MKT Production Commerce LLC, Kapitan Fruits LLC, Baku Steel Company LLC, Azfruittrade LLC, Food Export Shamkir LLC, Gala Fruit and Vegetable Export-Import LLC, Sun Food LLC, Azerbaijan Sugar Production Union LLC, Ram International Transport and Trade Ltd.

The list of state bodies participating in export operations in non-oil sector was led by SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department. The list also includes Det-Al Aluminium LLC, Azerenergy JSC, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, AzerGold CJSC, SOCAR Methanol LLC, CTS-AGRO LLC, Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC, Nakhchivan AR State Energy Service, “Surakhani Machine-Building Plant” OJSC.