SOCAR’s international relations discussed

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) on environmental affairs Rafiga Huseynzade has met a member of House of Lords David Evans and Chief Executive Officer of Senate Consulting Ltd Caroline Minshell to discuss international relations of the company.

Report informs, the meeting focused on successful operation of SOCAR's oil industry, exchanged views on future joint activities.

The guests stressed the importance of the first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan, underlined the comprehensive development of the country.