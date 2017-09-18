SOCAR's Gas Processing Plant produces 1.6 bln cum natural gas this year

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2017, 1 680.9 mln. cubic meters of natural gas was processed at Gas Processing Plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, director of the plant Agshin Pashayev told the Respublika newspaper.

According to him, volume of recovered natural gas after processing will amount to 1 648.8 mln. cubic meters.

"The plant for processing of natural gas used 63% of its actual average annual production capacity. According to technological regulations, losses during natural gas processing were 5.8 cubic meters per 1,000 cum, and 11.3 cum fuel gas used at the technological process. 19,000 tons of unstable gas petrol were obtained from natural gas processing. 18,800 tons of unstable gas produced were fractionated, 7,300 tons of technical butan and 11,400 tons of gas petrol (naphtha) were produced.

Director of the plant said that during this period 7,5 thousand tons of technical butan and 11,6 thousand tons of gas were loaded within the framework of contracts signed between the "Azneft" PU and the Gas Processing Plant.

According to him, 4,6 thousand tons of loaded technical butan have been sent to "Azərikimya" PU: "The plant's technological facilities, commodity parks and intermediate commodity parks, refineries have worked in the normal technological mode in line with the approved technological maps. Technological maps have not been removed.