SOCAR filling station in Batumi ranks in TOP-10

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The list of top 10 filling stations identified for unusual architecture.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, SOCAR filling station in Batumi (Georgia), near McDonalds outlet, ranked the 3rd.

The facility was built in 2013. Architect of the building is Georgian Giorgi Khmaladze. The building was awarded several times for its architecture.

The list also includes the filling station on highway, near Gori city of Georgia. The station owned by Wissol company ranks 9th. This building is known for its unusual architecture. German architect Jurgen Mayer is an author of the project.

Finnish Rest Area Niemenharju is topping the list for design, while American POPS Arcadia Route is runner-up.