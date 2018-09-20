SOCAR’s experimental production enterprise launched after reconstruction

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Experimental production enterprise on maintenance and rent of submersible drilling rigs of Azneft PU has been launched following reconstruction with the participation of the representatives of SOCAR management, SOCAR told Report.

The main purpose of the enterprise is to provide oil and gas extraction departments with submersible rigs (submersible pumps) and their repair. The enterprise is capable of producing 107 types of spare parts for submersible rigs.

SOCAR President highly appreciated the state of the enterprise and noted that equipment of this enterprise produced at the enterprise has been used in oil and gas producing departments for more than 50 years. According to him, major repair and reconstruction works will allow to use the products of the enterprise for long years: "The use of modern equipment and technologies will reduce the cost of maintenance and lengthen the period between maintenance work thus contributing to financial sustainability of our company."