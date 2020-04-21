​SOCAR resumes isopropyl production

© Report/Firudin Səlimov https://report.az/storage/news/16a13e0492f11967e168f63b00eee9df/ec6ef4e0-947f-4c99-8a31-35d8c6a77489_292.jpg

Demand for alcohol has increased in the markets due to coronavirus pandemic.

Report informs that taking into account this tendency, the Ethylene-polyethylene Plant of the SOCAR’s Azerikimya PU has restored the production of isopropyl in accordance with the recommendation of the head of state.

The production has been planned to resume after completion of reconstruction works in EP-300 plant. The decision to resume the production of absolute isopropyl alcohol is related to the sharp increase of demand for the isopropyl alcohol in local and foreign markets. After maintenance works in the plant, technical fields were relaunched on April 5, production of absolute isopropyl alcohol – on April 11. This process will lead to a reduction in dependence on import and the increase of export to the world markets.

The absolute isopropyl alcohol is produced in two stages. The first stage includes the production of technical isopropyl alcohol, the second – conversion of Technical Alcohol to absolute isopropyl alcohol by being purified. The Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant’s daily production capacity of absolute isopropyl alcohol is nearly 60 tonnes.

Isopropyl alcohol is also used in car, chemical industry, pharmacology, energy, etc.

In the field of disinfection, absolute isopropyl alcohol is used instead of ethyl alcohol and universal cleaners. At the same time, it is absorbed to the 70%-medical napkins to be used for protection from the microbes.