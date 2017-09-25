SOCAR representatives visit TAP construction site

© Socar.az

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of “AzTAP GmbH”, managed and operated by “SOCAR Midstream Operations” LLC took part in the meeting of TAP AG Board of Directors.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Then, the representatives visited Western Macedonia and Greece, which enter the TAP construction site, reviewed the pipeline construction process in Pella region and observed automated welding and trenching of the pipeline. A visit of SOCAR representatives was organized to the Area of Cultural Heritage.

Notably, currently, development of TAP project makes 52.8% in Greece and 57% overall.