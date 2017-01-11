SOCAR: Repair works launched on main gas pipeline

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Repair and restoration works have started on gas pipeline where the fire occurred.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

"As reported, fire occurred at 1,000-millimeter gas pipeline of Sangachal Main Installations-Gazimammad on January 10, at 20:45. As a result of the measures taken fire is localized and extinguished, gas supplied via this line redirected to an alternate line, gas supply to consumers not limited. Repair works have started on the gas pipeline", the statement said.