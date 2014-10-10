SOCAR reduces volume of drilling

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 SOCAR’s drilling management conducted drilling operations in the volume of 98.737 thousand meters. Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared to the same nine-month period of last year, the amount of drilling decreased by 17.5%.

The share of exploration drilling was 1.628 thousand meters (decline of 74.1%), operational - 97.109 thousand meters (decline of 13.9%). In September 2014 the volume of drilling works departments was 9.362 thousand meters, of which the entire volume was on operational drilling.

In 2013 the volume of SOCAR’s drilling totaled 142.656 thousand meters, including operational drilling - 135.665 thousand meters, exploration drilling - 6,991 thousand meters.