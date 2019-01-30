 Top

SOCAR recultivates more than 1,900 hectares of land in past decade

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the past decade the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has held recultivation works on more than 1,900 hectares of land, Report informs citing the company's page in social networks.

It was noted that the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku Higher Oil School, and a building in the area of the Bibiheybat OGPD were constructed after clearing the lands from oil. The Eco-Park in Gala settlement was established in the area of nearly 10 hectares that was cleared from oil. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi