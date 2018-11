Baku.19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has received one-third of AZN 663.2 mln envisaged for allocation from the state budget for drilling operations, SOCAR Vice President on Economic issues Suleyman Gasimov said, Report informs.

According to him, these funds have been used for drilling works in Umid, Karabakh and Babek oil fields.