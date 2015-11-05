SOCAR: Realization of all investment projects to be completed

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will fully complete execution of all investment projects launched.

Report informs, Zaur Gahramanov, Deputy Chairman of SOCAR's Investments Division stated in his speech at II Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) held in Baku: "As other companies, State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic also wants to optimize its costs, but we will complete all launched projects."

The Company will fulfill all its obligations, Z.Gahramanov said: "But we may realize some mentioned projects afterwards. It does not concerns major projects. We have definite social responsibilities in Azerbaijan and we should fulfill them. It is our work style."

"We try our competitiveness not to weaken and carried out price analysis. Some challenges are available. We should face and manage them, SOCAR's Deputy Chairman says.