    SOCAR puts into operation a new well in the sea

    SOCAR has put into operation a new well on the offshore field Neft Dashlari (Oil Rocks)

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has put into operation a new well on the offshore field "Oil Rocks".

    Report informs referring to the company, the well #2 601 was drilled from marine base #2 585 commissioned by "Oil Rocks" Oil and Gas Management.

    The well was drilled to a depth of 2,223 meters. Currently, the daily production rate is 25 tons of oil.

    The field "Oil Rocks" is being developed since 1949. Geological reserves are estimated at 365 mln tons, of which more than 182 mln tons are extracted.

