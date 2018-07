Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has purchased four ships worth $ 68 mln this year. Report informs, it is noted in the audited financial statement of SOCAR for 2017.

"After the reporting period, SOCAR has paid Credit Europe Bank 115 million AZN ($ 68 million) for four ships " - the report said.