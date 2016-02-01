 Top
    SOCAR provides up to 50% of demand for diesel fuel in Georgia

    Power of Kulevi terminal managed by SOCAR is 320 thousand cubic meters and its extension planned in the future

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) provides up to 50% of the demand for diesel fuel in the oil market in Georgia. 

    Report informs, Deputy Head of Export Department of Marketing & Economic Operations of SOCAR Magsud Makhmudov said this in his speech at the Energy Forum of Azerbaijan-Indonesia.

    According to M.Mahmudov in the future it is planned to expand the terminal Kulevi, " Power of Kulevi terminal managed by SOCAR is 320 thousand cubic meters and its extension planned in the future".

    He also noted that the main sales markets SOCAR Trading is concentrated in southern Europe:

    "Capacity of SOCAR's terminal Aurora Fujairah Terminal FZE in the UAE is 347 thousand cubic meters.If necessary, in the future, the terminal can be expanded up to 650 thousand cubic meters. "

