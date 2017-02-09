SOCAR provides fuel for nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Kiev. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time in the history of SOCAR group of companies in Ukraine, the Trading House "SOCAR" has carried out the supply of fuel to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Energodar town.

Ukrainian Bureau of Report informs, the company has won corresponding tender at public auctions in January 2017.

The contract, which was signed on January 23, has been provided for the delivery of diesel fuel in the amount of 113 tons, which were delivered to power plant on January 25-26 by SOCAR fuel tankers.