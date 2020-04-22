SOCAR provides financial assistance to Azerbaijani students in Georgia

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/dbbd576e0e49b4f867dab2ed59fddd0f/a61fabeb-c30e-48af-9d09-a5853c5fa9be_292.jpg

SOCAR Energy Georgia, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has provided financial assistance to Azerbaijani citizens studying in this country.

Report informs that obeying the rules of social distance, a meeting was held with Azerbaijani citizens, who are studying in Georgia and cannot return to Azerbaijan, at the administrative building of the company.

Director-General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov said that financial assistance will be provided to 70 students. According to him, it’s planned to continue providing financial aid to students until normal life is restored.

"SOCAR and other Azerbaijani companies, transferred money to a support fund on fighting coronavirus in Georgia. Along with this, 1,000 food packages have been prepared with our financial support. These packages will be delivered to citizens in Georgia’s regions soon. The company also assisted 160 disabled persons. At the same time, we regularly provide them with medicines and medical services", - Mammadov said.