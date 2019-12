In January-November 2019, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 7 million tonnes of oil and 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, the First Vice President of SOCAR, said in his article published in Respublika newspaper.

According to him, the country produced 34.3 million tonnes of oil and 32.2 billion cubic meters of gas in the reporting period.