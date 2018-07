Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 6 802,3 thsd tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, only in November the company's production has made 604 thsd tons.

Total oil production in the country during the reporting period amounted to 35,326 mln tons.

In November, 3,174 mln. tons of oil produced in Azerbaijan.