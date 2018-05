SOCAR produces 4 bln cum of gas in 8 months

5 October, 2017 17:55

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 3 959.1 mln cum of natural gas. Report informs citing the SOCAR, 500.9 mln cum of this volume accounted for August.