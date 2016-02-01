SOCAR produced about 8.2 mln tons of oil in 2015

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 8,159,100 tons of oil in 2015.
About 41,583,006 million tons of oil was produced in Azerbaijan last year, Report informs the company said.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
