    SOCAR produced 7.6 mln tons of oil

    Oil production declined by 1.5%

    Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2015 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 7 582.1 thousand tons of oil. 

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, oil production in 11 months of 2015 decreased by 1.5% compared with the same period last year.

    In November 2015, production amounted to 673 thousand tons, which is 1.5% less than in November of last year.

    Note that, this year, SOCAR plans to produce 8.3 mln tons of oil from its own field.

