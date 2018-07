Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 6 089 mln cum of natural gas in 2017.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 550.9 mln cum of this volume accounted for December.

During last year, volume of gas production in Azerbaijan made 28 597.9 mln cubic meters. 2 510.6 mln cum of gas was produced in Azerbaijan in December.