SOCAR produced 4.7 bln cubic meters of gas in 2016

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 4 706,5 million cubic meters of gas in January-September 2016.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, 481,8 million cubic meters of gas produced in 9 months of 2016 accounted for September.

During the reporting period, gas production decreased by 8.8% comparing to the same period last year. The amount of the gas produced in September is less by 17% compared to 2015.