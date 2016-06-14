 Top
    SOCAR produced 3.1 mln tons of crude oil in 2016

    639 thousand tons of oil was produced in May

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, produced 3 161,7 tons of crude oil in January-May 2016.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, crude oil production has decreased by 8.7% from the corresponding period last year.

    639 thousand barrels of crude oil produced in the five months accounted for May which is by 9.6% less than in May last year.

    Notably, Azerbaijan's oil production during that period amounted to 17 544,2 thousand tons.

