SOCAR produced 2.7 bln cubic meters of gas in 2016

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic(SOCAR), produced 2 650,1 bln cubic meters of gas in January-May, 2016.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, this figure is less by 5.4% than in the same period last year.

535,6 mln cubic meters of gas produced in the five months accounted for May, which is less by 7% than in May last year.

Notably, overall gas production in Azerbaijan during that period amounted to 12 466 mln cubic meters.