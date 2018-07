Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 2 465.6 mln cubic meters of gas.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 508 mln cubic meters of total gas production accounted for May.

For 5 months of the year, production in Azerbaijan amounted to 11,724.9 mln cubic meters of gas.

In 2016 SOCAR produced 6.3 bln cubic meters of gas, 29 bln cubic meters in the country as a whole.