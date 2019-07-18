SOCAR produced 1.9 mln tonnes of oil in Q2

In the second quarter of 2019 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 1,928,000 tonnes of oil and 1,672,000,000 cubic meters of gas through its own resources.

Report informs citing SOCAR that the company maintained the stable level of output as compared to the respective period of the least year.

It was noted that some old wells were recommissioned, new wells were drilled, volume of drilling works increased compared to the same period of the last year. In the second quarter of the year the volume of drillng works amounted to 41,593 meters.

In the reporting period a total of 9,061,000 tonnes of oil and 8,238,000,000 cubic meters of gas were produced countrywide (including by other producing companies).